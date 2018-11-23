Snook changes five for final Repechage tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Kenya Simbas head coach Ian Snook made five changes from the side that lost to Hong Kong last weekend with hooker Philip Ikambili, flanker George Nyambua, scrum-half Samson Onsomu, centre Peter Kilonzo and winger Darwin Mukidza all getting a starting call.

They replace Coleman Were, Andrew Amonde (bench), Felix Ayange (bench), Collins Injera (bench) and Nelson Oyoo respectively.

Oliver Mang’eni, Martin Owila and William Reeve are joined by 21-year old Ephraim Oduor on the bench.

Unfortunately, both Kenya and Germany’s chances ended on matchday two after losing to Hong Kong and Canada. Australian Angus Gardner will officiate the Kenya-Germany clash with George Clancy and Sara Cox being his assistants.

Kenya started the repechage tournament with a heavy 19-65 defeat in the hands of Canada before losing 42-17 to Hong Kong in the second round.

Germany had a promising start beating Hong Kong 26-9 without a bonus but lost 29-10 to Canada. Sitting third with four points, Germany cannot catch up with Canada even if they beat Kenya with a bonus.

Canada/Hong Kong will play World champions New Zealand, Springboks, Six Nations side Italy and Africa champions Namibia in pool B come September 2019 in Japan.

Kenya Simbas team for Germany match

Patrick Ouko 2.Philip Ikambili 3.Joseph Odero 4.Wilson Kopondo (C) 5.Malcolm Onsando 6. George Nyambua 7. Elkeans Musonye 8. Joshua Chisanga 9. Samson Onsomu 10. Sammy Oliech 11.Willy Ambaka 12.Leo Seje Owade 13.Peter Kilonzo 14.Darwin Mukidza 15.Tony Onyango

Finishers

Ephraim Oduor 17. Moses Amusala 18. Oliver Mang’eni 19. Andrew Amonde 20. Martin Owilah 21. Felix Ayange 22. Collins Injera 23. William Reeve

-By Raga House