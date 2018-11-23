Madoya adds taste to Tusker in friendly win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – New signing Mike Madoya stepped off the bench to score a goal in either half as Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC beat Malawi’s Silver Strikers 2-0 in a friendly match played on Friday afternoon at the Ruaraka Grounds.

Madoya, signed just over a month ago from Zoo Kericho scored his first after 35 minutes, barely two minutes after coming on for another new signing Amini Muzerwa. He added his second two minutes after the restart.

Tusker boss Robert Matano bwas impressed with the performance of his team, especially the new signings, but admitted there’s still work to do.

“We are just coming up and I can say the players played well. As we continue, with two weeks to go before the season begins, we will do more and improve more than this. They (new players) are gelling well because looking at the way they played and they are new to the team, it is impressive. In a few months we will have a good team,” the tactician stated.

The Malawian side was using the match to prepare for their CAF Confederations Cup tie away to Gabonese side Cercle Mberi Sportif next Tuesday and their head coach Lovemore Fazili says Tusker gave them a good exercise.

“They are a good team with very fast players and I think the decision to come here and play them was very well informed. They have helped us improve a lot,” the tactician said after the game.

With a bumpy Ruaraka pitch, there was not much of action in the opening exchanges of the game save for a Bill Oporia shot from distance that sailed wide of goal.

The tricky nature of the pitch played part in Tusker’s opening goal, as the Silver Strikers keeper misjudged the bounce of the ball from Clyde Senajji’s cross and Madoya was well placed at the far post to tap into an empty net.

The pint-sized forward doubled the tally two minutes into the second half when his shot from the edge of the box sailed to the bottom left corner after Timothy Otieno floated in the ball from the right when his shot was blocked by the keeper.

Strikers showed some good composure despite going down and they came close two minutes on the turn when Mark Fooya’s freekick from the edge of the area went just inches wide with new keeper Emery Mvuyekure well beaten.

Tusker should have been up by three after 62 minutes when substitute Amos Asembeka was sent through on goal, but his shot with only the keeper to beat went wide.

Matano used all his new signings in the tie with keeper Mvuyekure, expected to slot into the gloves left by Patrick Matasi, playing the entire 90.