Leicester boss Puel says time to focus on football

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 22 – Leicester City manager Claude Puel says the team must now look to the future following last month’s helicopter crash that cost the life of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Vichai died with four others when his helicopter came down following a 1-1 home draw with West Ham on October 27.

Heartfelt tributes were paid at the club’s away match against Cardiff a week after the tragedy before Puel and many of the squad and senior staff flew to Bangkok to attend Vichai’s funeral.

They returned for the goalless draw against Burnley at the King Power Stadium on November 10.

The players are now back at the club after the international break ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton and, however hard it will be, Puel wants to focus on the football.

“It’s important to have the good concentration on football to continue to improve,” he said. “Our tributes for the chairman are in our minds but now it is important to speak about football.

“During the last two weeks, the players can forget a little and have their minds on other thoughts.

“The international players came back with a smile and are happy to come back and see their teammates. The others worked a lot with quality and focus and it was a good thing.”

Forward Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for Leicester’s trip to the south coast, battling a groin injury he sustained in the draw against Burnley.

“I hope he can be available for the weekend, we will see tomorrow,” said Puel. “He had a groin injury. We have to manage step-by-step (for him) to come back in training.”

The former Premier League champions are currently 10th in the table.