Germany tame Simbas in final Repechage tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Kenya ended their Repechage World Cup qualification campaign in Marseille, France on a sour footing suffering a 43-6 beating at the hands of Germany, with Sebastien Ferreira grabbing a hattrick of tries for the Europeans, in a dead rubber tie.

Heading into the final matches of the competition, both Kenya and Germany were out of contention for a place in next year’s World Cup in Tokyo, Japan and were merely playing for pride. It was Germany who walked off with its entirety as the Simbas were left licking their wounds.

Ian Snook’s men began positively with Sammy Oliech kicking them into a 32-0 lead courtesy of a penalty.

But Germany hit back with a try awarded by the Television Match Official (TMO) after Ferreira’s grounding wasn’t clear enough for the center referee. Raynor Markinson kicked in the twos as the Germans went 7-3 up.

The Simbas got another set-piece from distance and once again, Oliech decided to go for points. However, his attempt bounced off the upright.

-Another penalty

He had another opportunity though when Germany were penalized for an offside offense and with the try box literally three metres away, Kenya decided to go for the three points and Olich booted them home, reducing the gap to 7-6.

The strong Germans however dominated the game their power in scrums and mauls clearly putting the Kenyans off their feet, literally. At the stroke of halftime, Germany took a healthy 12-6 lead to the dressing room with Kurt Haupt coming to the end of a long maul by the Germans.

In the second half, the Simbas seemed to have run their claws blunt, with Germany having the better performance.

Germany extended their lead with another seven points in the pocket with Jaco Otto dotting down and Markinson converting.

-Donkey work

Ferreira did the donkey work, his run piercing through the Simbas defensive wall and an offload to Otto for an easy grounding. The two went through, Germany crawling away 19-6.

A passing error from the Simbas saw Steffen Liebig steal the ball on the left and though not endowed with pace, his lanky strides saw him wheel away from his chasing markers before dotting down.

Another error from a poorly taken line out saw Ferreira ground his second before completing his hattrick and French born Aounallah Harris finishing off the job at the stroke of fulltime, both conversions going over.