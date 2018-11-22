Olympic qualification top of Lionesses agenda

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – Kenya Lionesses head coach Kevin Wambua says qualifying to the 2020 Olympics remains his biggest target as he begins the new season with the girls, the qualification process set to kick off next year.

The Lionesses will begin their season in Dubai next weekend and Wambua says he will use the tournament to test his players and build cohesion ahead of an important 2019 where the team will also once again try get qualification to be a core team in the Series.

“Our main goal is to be ready for next year, being in this Pool is big for us as we have qualifiers for the HSBC Series as well as the Olympics in Tokyo. We want to use this tournament to test some of the new players coming into the system,” the tactician told the official KRU Website.

He added; “Training so far has been very positive, we have brought in some new players who have a lot of potential in them. Our main focus especially with them is the need to fine tune their skill set in preparation for the coming year.”

The tactician who also doubles up as the men’s sevens team assistant coach has drafted in three debutants for his 12 that travel for the Dubai tournament on Sunday.

The Lionesses earned an invite to Dubai after winning the African title in May with victory over Uganda.

The tactician has drafted in the Impala Ladies trio of Stella Wafula, Anne Gorety and Christabel Tata as he looks to build his squad depth.

The team is in Pool A alongside Ireland, Russia and New Zealand who won the opening leg of the Women’s Series, the Glenade Sevens in the United States.

Lionesses squad to Dubai

Captain Philadelphia Olando (Northern Suburbs), Sheila Chajira(Homeboyz), Sinaida Aura(Northern Suburbs), Sarah Oluche(Mwamba), Stella Wafula, Anne Gorety, Christabel Tata, Diana Awino(Impala Ladies), Grace Adhiambo (Nakuru), Janet Okello (Mwamba), Sophia Ayietta (Homeboyz) and Cynthia Camilla(Homeboyz).