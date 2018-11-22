Murunga calls three debutants for Dubai 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – Kenya head coach Paul Murunga has handed three players their series debuts as he named his final squad of 12 that will travel for the opening leg of the World Sevens Series in Dubai next week.

Mwamba’s Daniel Taabu, Blakblad’s Brian Wahinya and Homeboyz’s Johnstone Olindi who shone bright during the last National Sevens Series Circuit have seen their hard work pay off after being included in Murunga’s maiden squad as head coach.

The trio was also part of the Shujaa squad that took part in the Africa 7s last month.Samuel Motari, Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno, Leonard Mugaisi and Charles Omondi.

Motari and Otieno were part of the 2015/2016 squad that saw Kenya make history by clinching their first ever Main Cup title at the Singapore Sevens when Murunga was an assistant to Benjamin Ayimba.

Omondi and Homeboyz 7s captain Mugaisi were part of the squad in the 2015 season.

The squad will be without the experienced lot of Collins Injera, Willy Ambaka, Nelson Oyoo, Andrew Amonde and Sammy Oliech all who are part of the Kenya Simbas in Marseille France for the Repechage World Cup qualification tournament.

Shujaa who will be skippered by Eden Agero kick off the season in Pool B alongside Fiji, Scotland and France hopping to improve their performance from last season where they finished seventh and picked up 10 points.

Shujaa Squad to Dubai/Cape Town7s

Dennis Ombachi (Nondies), Alvine Otieno, Charles Omondi, Leonard Mugaisi, Jeff Oluoch, Johnson Olindi (Homeboyz), Eden Agero – Captain (Kenya Harlequins), Eric Ombasa (Menengai Oilers), Samuel Motari(Impala Saracens), Herman Humwa(Kenya Harlequins), Daniel Taabu(Mwamba), Wahinya Brian (Blakblad RC).