I left Sharks for a bigger challenge-Omwenga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – A Kenyan Premier League transfer that has probably got everyone’s tongue wagging is the move by Kariobangi Sharks left back Bolton Omwenga to newly promoted KCB FC.

Omwenga has been enjoying his football at Sharks and played a vital role in helping them secure the Football Kenya Federation Shield title and a consecutive top eight finish in only their second year in top flight.

The left-back who joined Sharks from Nzoia Sugar at the beginning of the 2017 season has told Capital Sport that his decision to leave was purely because of football reasons.

“It is not that we were in bad terms with anyone at Sharks or anything. I just left because I needed a new challenge and somewhere where I could push myself to grow. Football is all about challenges and I think coming to KCB will be a platform for me to improve,” Omwenga told Capital Sport.

His first season at Sharks was a tough one as he had to endure a long spell on the sidelines with injury, but his second saw him amass more playing time and was even a constant face in national team call ups.

At KCB, he hopes he can improve further and help the club win titles, just like he had done at previous clubs.

“At Nzoia we won the NSL title and with Sharks I have won the FKF Shield. To me that is good success and I want to continue winning trophies and hopefully with KCB I can. Personally, I am ready to play my part if called upon,” Omwenga added.

He will be faced with tough competition for a starting role with current full back Dennis Ng’ang’a holding on to the position having played well and scoring crucial goals for the bankers in their run up to earn promotion to the KPL.

Omwenga says he is ready to fight for a starting role.

-Manyika eyeing Taifa Stars call

Meanwhile, newly signed Tanzanian keeper Peter Manyika is hopeful that the opportunity of playing at KCB will help him elevate his status as he eyes a slot in the Tanzanian national team.

Manyika joined KCB from Singida United having played there for a season, previously coming from giants Simba SC.

“I am really thankful for getting this chance to play in Kenya. It gives me a lot of motivation to work hard because the Kenyan league is not an easy one. For me, I made this decision because it is a tougher league and it will be like a stepping stone for me to move higher in my career,” Manyika noted.

He is livid of the targets set to him by the club and notes he is ready for the challenge, adding he wants to do his best to help the team attain a good finish this season and fight for a title in their second year.