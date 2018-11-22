Expect strong AFC in three months-Kavazovic

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – New AFC Leopards head coach Nikola Kavazovic has warned that his squad will be a totally ferocious animal after three months when he will be done moulding Ingwe into the shape he desires, having taken over from Rodolfo Zapata.

The Serb who arrived in the country last month says his philosophy is slowly taking shape at the club and has described their current state as ‘50pc of a top team in Africa’.

“I must improve all the players that I have now individually so that all of them can answer basic demands of the game and what I want as well. After that we will watch a powerful Leopards by my vision in two or three months,” the tactician said.

The Serbian comes into the team with a pedigree of helping a little known Township Rollers in Botswana to their first ever appearance in the CAF Champions League Group stage having led them to the domestic league title and at AFC he knows the demands don’t come less.

-Two decades

Ingwe last won the KPL title in 1998 and two decades on, the revolving door of coaches has swung open and closed with none of the occupants of the hot seat able to find a solution to the league title thirst.

Kavazovic, with huge confidence bellowing off his breath believes he will turn the squad into a title winning outfit and has only asked for time and patience from fans.

On what he expects from his debut season with the 12-time league champions, Kavazovic has clearly stated he wants to make the side at par with the best in the continent.

“I don’t know any teams yet in the KPL, but since I played in the Champions League group stages last season, I can compare with other top African teams and I can say at the moment we are on some 50pc of a top African team,” the tactician pointed out.

The tactician has also read a riot act to the players to ensure they are in top form throughout, even as he states that some players who were part of the team last season are not part of his plans.

-Ezekiel Odera

One player conspicuously absent from his sessions is striker Ezekiel Odera who was one of the club’s top performers last season.

“This is a matter that is currently being dealt with internally by the club,” the Serb said when asked about the future of the former Nairobi City Stars and KCB forward.

Meanwhile, Kavazovic says he will put some bit of more emphasis on the youth team, hinting that his assistant who arrived in the country in two weeks will be charged with developing the squad.

“In the board meeting with the team, we have decided to put full attention on the youth. I will let three or four youth team players join the senior team in training every day to make them feel the experience and I think with this way, we can build a good squad for the future,” the coach further stated.

AFC’s first game of the new season will be at home against Kariobangi Sharks on December 8.