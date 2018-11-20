KCB to sponsor KVF national play-offs

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Kenya Commercial Bank has splashed Sh1mn to become the title sponsors of this year’s Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National league play-offs scheduled for December 1-3 at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi Odhiambo who is also KCB ladies’ volleyball team patron says the company is excited to partner with KVF for the play-offs.

“We are excited to sponsor this year’s KVF play offs, a testament of our commitment to sports development in the region, we wish all the teams the best of luck as they battle for the continental tickets “said Judith.

Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni lauded KCB for the sponsorship adding that it will go a long way in refining the spirit of competition in the league.

“We are very much grateful to KCB Bank for the huge boost towards the staging of this year’s event, KCB has produced some of the country’s best talent in volleyball and we look forward to other areas of collaborations in the future” said Waithaka.

The bankers themselves will have their team taking part in the ladies’ finals where they will battle it out with defending champions Kenya Pipeline, Prisons and Bungoma who will be taking part in the play-off for the first time.

Kenya Prisons, Kenya Defense Forces, General Service Unit and the Kenya Ports Authority will spike it off for the men’s title.

KDF men will face off with Kenya Prisons men during the opening match on Saturday morning followed by KCB ladies clash with Kenya Prisons.

The top teams in each category will represent Kenya during next year’s Africa club Championships in Cairo Egypt.