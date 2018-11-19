StarTimes, SOS Children’s Villages partner for vocational training

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Digital pay TV provider StarTimes and SOS Children’s Villages International on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see the two organizations partner towards supporting Kenyan youth through vocational training.

The MOU will see StarTimes support SOS Children’s Villages programmes in Kenya through broadening local learning opportunities and extending technical training and career opportunities in enabling beneficiaries to kick-start their entry into the job market.

The SOS Children’s Villages partnership represents a strategic effort to facilitate the entry of youth into the job market while giving them the means to create a sustainable future for themselves and society.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, StarTimes Chief Executive Officer, David Zhang, noted that the brand made a commitment of empowering the youth during the Youth Connect Africa Summit in Rwanda last year and the partnership with SOS will therefore go a long way towards achieving envisaged objectives.

“StarTimes is committed towards empowering the Kenyan youth and facilitating their entry, growth and development through extending mentorship and training opportunities. This partnership with SOS Children’s Villages is therefore very strategic, as we look forward towards imparting knowledge and skills to the next generation of our leaders,” Zhang said.

In this context, SOS Children’s Villages will share resources, skills and knowledge as far as youth employability and capacity building is concerned towards the implementation of the MOU.

Walter Odhiambo the SOS Children’s Villages National Director noted, “Partnerships make our work possible. We can only accomplish what we do for children, young people and families thanks to the generosity, commitment and amplification of our message by corporate partners such as StarTimes.”