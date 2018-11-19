Eliud Kemboi tops in Vivo Energy Kenya Golf Tourney

Shares

NANDI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Eliud Kemboi posted a blazing 42 stableford points to emerge the undisputed winner in the annual Vivo Energy Kenya Golf tournament played over the weekend on par 72 Nandi Bears Golf Club in a record 120 golfers.

Playing on home ground, Kemboi fired four birdies, one in the inward nine and three in the outward nice to beat Eldoret’s Edward Mengech to second position with 39 stable ford points.

Handicap 8 golfer parred on opening hole par five, birdied on second par 4 missed putting shots to a bogey on three recovered with back to back pars on 4, 5, 6 lost to a bogey on 7 and 9 as he sunk a par on 8 par 5 to complete the opening nine with 20 points.

He said his win did not come easily but due to his intense training with top golfers like Elly Barno, club captain Kimutai Kenduiwo and Simon Chepkwony that sharpened his skills.

“My two weeks of intense training has finally paid off. I have been practicing daily to ensure that I win this big tournament on home turf,” said Kemboi.

The shy talking golfer fired a whopping 22 stable ford points in the last nine when he parred on 10th and 11th, he birdied on 12th, 13th and 14th to increase hi winning chances parred on 15th before he bogeyed on 16th, 17th and 18th.

While speaking at the day’s prize giving event, Vivo Energy Kenya Marketing & Customer Care Manager, Mark Senteu said:

“We believe in supporting sports in the country as we recognize that sporting resonates well with our consumers and our business. I am happy that through our involvement in the game over years, we have been able to provide a platform for amateur golfers to improve their golfing skills.”

Mengech was second on 39 as home player Vincent Rugut came third on 37 points to seal podium positions.

Former Eldoret club captain Sandeep Grewal and Brian Kirui were the second and first nine winners with 20 points apiece as Nelson Tanui was the nearest to the pin hole 15 winner.

Eldoret’s Moni Sagoo, who played alongside her husband (Vandeep Sagoo) and son (Rishab Sagoo) was the longest drive ladies winner while Kenduiwo, leading by example won the men’s longest driver winner on hole 17 par 4.

Eldoret lady captain jane Koech was the lady winner with 34 points.