KCB, Kabras off to perfect Kenya Cup start

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Defending champions KCB RFC and last year’s losing finalists Kabras Sugar were off to a flier at the start of the 2018/2019 Kenya Cup season beating recently promoted sides on the opening day of the Championship.

KCB who were missing a huge chunk of their players out on national duty with the Simbas beat newbies Menengai Oilers 27-5 at the RFUEA Ground while Kabras who have lost back to back finals to the bankers were in emphatic form hitting the retuning Mean Machine 41-0 in Kakamega.

Champions KCB dotted down five tries and in the process picked a bonus point having won by more than four tries while Oilers go back home with a point on their maiden sojourn in the top tier.

Rocky Aguko’s brace added on to singles from Oscar Sorano, Isaac Njoroge and Adrian Opondo saw the bankers begin their title defense on a high.

KCB head to Nondies on matchday 2 with the latter coming at the back of a 20-14 win over Homeboyz while Oilers are set to host Kenya Harlequin.

Nondies picked up the biggest result of the day, hitting Homeboyz RFC 20-14 at the Jamhuri Showground in coach Simon Odongo’s first game in charge of the deejayus after picking up from Paul Murunga who went to the national sevens team.

-Nondies repeat win

This was a repeat of the 2015/2016 season opener where Nondies also beat Homeboyz, but they have failed to match the result to date.

Martin Juma’s drop goal saw Nondies off flying before Ernest Ngong crossed over and Juma booted home the extras for an eraly 10-0 lead.

Homeboyz pulled back through Bush Mwale with Henry Ayah converting and Stanley Isogol scoring to see the Deejayz lead 14-10 at the interval.

Brian Njenga would however score the winning try for Nondies who pick four points on match-day one as Homeboyz settles for a losing point.

“We’ll take the loss go back to the drawing board and come back. First game of the season now we don’t have to drop more points as at least we picked a bonus here,” said Odongo.

-Work put in

Willis Ojal, the Nondies coach, said “we reminded the boys of the work they have put in during pre-season and that’s how we came back from the score at half-time.

Meanwhile, Impala Saracens survived a scare as they beat Blak Blad 18-15 to kick-off the new campaign with four points. Davies Makori and Quinto Oongo went over for Impala with Oongo adding the kicks.

I Madaraka, Nakuru RFC kicked off their season on a high beating hists Strathmore Leos 20-15.

Wanyore earned a revenge against a side that qualified for last season’s playoffs at their expense in a match that started late as the referee requested for pitch to be marked again due to rains.

The win sees Nakuru pick four points after scoring three tries, one conversion and a penalty while Leos picked a losing point.

-Additional info courtesy Raga House