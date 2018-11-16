Sofapaka boss Medo ropes in Nakumatt trio

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – New Sofapaka FC head coach Melis Medo has roped in three players he worked with during his six-month stint at Nakumatt FC as he continues to shape up his new side ahead of the new season.

Midfielder Tom Adwar, striker John Avire and defender Faina Jacobs are three of nine new players to join the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions.

Medo has also roped in utility Titus Achesa from Posta Rangers, winger Cliff Kasuti from Ulinzi Stars, goalkeepers Robert Aimo (Chemelil) and Isaiah Wakasala (Ushuru FC), unattached Ibrahim Kajuba and Rwandese striker Soter Kayumba signed from Police FC.

“They are very talented players, hungry to represent the team, hungry to work and hungry to play for me. I am happy to have them and I am grateful to the management for letting me have the final word on the transfers,” the American tactician said.

He added; “We are still missing some key players, maybe about five but I am hoping we can get them before the season begins.”

Among the players Medo looks to bring in include a senior goalkeeper after the departure of both Mathias Kigonya and Wycliffe Kasaya as well as a defensive midfielder.

Also dropped from the squad include Sofapaka’’s former Under-20 defender Edmond Kwanya, Kevin Kimani, Bernard Mang’oli, Rueben Juma, Timothy Luda and Rodgers Aloro who has since joined Tusker FC.

Medo was unveiled last Saturday and has taken up his first week in training. The tactician says he is impressed by the work ethic and hunger shown by the players in training and is already looking forward to the season start.

“I am looking forward to working more and more with them. But so far I like what I have seen in the players and the work ethic they have shown. We are just trying to build the team and work on the chemistry and know which player should play where,” the tactician said.

The coach has meanwhile said there’s pressure on his shoulders to deliver titles at the club that hasn’t lifted a trophy since their Football Kenya Federation Shield conquest in 2014.

“We will just take a game at a time and look at getting points consistently. We have to be among the top in the first leg and then fight in the second leg. I am okay with the pressure because I function better under pressure,”

“But we need to be patient a little bit. My target is to start high then maintain the momentum. It will be a tricky season because it is very short and condensed and I hope with less injuries we can fight,” the tactician added.

Medo will have an interesting start to the season as he will come up against his immediate former side Nakumatt, now renamed Mount Kenya United on December 8.