NOCK name Mutuku new Secretary General

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) Executive Committee has named Francis Mutuku as the interim Secretary General replacing long-serving FK Paul who has taken leave of absence after being charged in Court over the Rio 2016 scandal

NOCK boss Paul Tergat passed the communication to affiliate Federations this afternoon, informing them of the decision taken by the Committee’s top decision-making organ.

“Mr. FK Paul has taken leave of absence to attend to ongoing court cases. The Executive Committee noted that in line with the best governance practice and integrity of NOCK, his absence in the day to day activities was appreciated,” the letter from Tergat read in part.

FK Paul was the only serving member of the Committee charged in court over the scandal with colleague Stephen Soi having been felled at last year’s elections.

They had their day in court on October 15.

Charges facing them include making unauthorised payments, over-payment of allowances and purchasing tickets worth Sh22mn which were not used by athletes or officials in the chaotic trip that was full of joyriders

Soi, who was until the elections the NOCK the Deputy Secretary General faces a count of abuse of office and willful failure to manage public funds authorizing payment of Sh6.5mn and a further Sh16.8mn in a manner which was uneconomical and ineffective during the Rio games.