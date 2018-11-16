No Curry, no three-pointers as Rockets thrash Warriors

Shares

LOS ANGELES, United States, Nov 16 – The Houston Rockets humbled the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 107-86 on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals.

The Rockets took full advantage of the absence of Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury.

They posted their sixth victory in eight games after a 1-5 start and climbed to .500 at 7-7 in the still young season.

Draymond Green returned for the Warriors after serving a one-game suspension meted out by Golden State after his confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant.

The Rockets coped with their own upheaval as shortly before the game general manager Daryl Morey confirmed they parting ways with 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who had played in just 10 games since arriving as a free agent prior to the season.

Whether Curry’s absence or continuing tension between teammates played a role, the Warriors endured a horrendous shooting night, connecting on 42.1 percent of their shots from the field and just 22.2 percent from three-point range.

Not a single Warriors starter made a three-pointer — a first since March of 2013.

Green, Durant and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 0-for-9 from beyond the arc while neither Andre Iguodala nor Damian Jones attempted a three-pointer.

Durant led the Warriors with 20 points and Thompson added 10 — not enough as Iguodala and Jones combined for 10 and Green came away with zero points.

“You know, without Steph it’s Klay and (Durant) who’s going to shoot all the shots,” said Rockets point guard Chris Paul. “We tried to force other guys to shoot shots.”

James Harden led Houston with 27 points. James Ennis added 10 while Paul and Clint Capela chipped in 10 apiece.