Kerr calls it quits as Gor Mahia head coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Just like a well scripted romantic movie, Dylan Kerr’s love story with Gor Mahia has come to an end just the same way it started.

The tactician’s first game in charge of K’Ogalo was a friendly match against Everton FC in Tanzania and his last, again, was a friendly match against the English Premier League side in Liverpool.

After months of speculation, the club confirmed that the coach has indeed slipped in his resignation letter from the United Kingdom stepping down from his role citing another coaching opportunity that has knocked on his door.

“With a very sad heart, l have decided to accept another coaching role for the 2018/19 season. I want to put on record that l thank you Mr. Chairman for giving me the chance to work with you and more importantly for Gor Mahia FC.” Kerr said in his resignation letter to Gor boss Ambrose Rachier.

He added; “To players, all l can say is a thank you for being amazing – everyone played their part with fun, enthusiasm, hard work and most of all belief in what l demanded for both on and off the field. I hope you continue having the vision l constantly told you and always remember no regrets,” continued the letter.

The tactician had earlir intimated that he might leave the club saying he was frustrated he could not get some players he had wished for especially after the departure of Meddie Kagere.

Sources close to the coach intimate that he had forwarded the name of a Senegalese and Kenyan forward to join the club, but Gor were not keen on it thus frustrating him.

In mid-season, the tactician received concrete offers in South and North Africa, but turned them down. However, he seemingly will consider one of them now that he has decided to hang the green and white of K’Ogalo and look for another challenge.

“As a club, we thank him for the level he has taken the club. We truly appreciate his work… he was understanding, respectful and a man of the people l must say. He did his work with passion and that helped the team to deliver good results,” chairman Rachier said of the coach’s departure.

Kerr did not return to Nairobi after the Everton friendly and had planned to do so next Tuesday after attending to a doctor’s appointment today.

The tactician leaves Kenya on a high having led them to back to back Kenyan Premier League titles as well as making history by reaching the CAF Confederations Cup group stages for the first time in the club’s history.