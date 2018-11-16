Chenge to miss Hong Kong Repechage tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya Simbas captain Davis Chenge will miss Saturday’s crucial World Cup qualification Repechage tie against Hong Kong after picking up a shoulder injury in last weekend’s 65-19 loss to Canada.

The skipper will however be in time to get back to action for the final match of the tournament against Germany.

Head coach Ian Snook has made six changes to the squad that lost to Canada with Former Captain Wilson K’opondo returning to the starting fray and will stand in for Chenge while Elkeans Musonye, Felix Ayage and Nelson Oyoo also getting into the starting team.

Mohammed Omollo, Moses Amusala, Oliver Mang’eni and Darwin Mukidza have been rested for the crucial tie.

Having lost against Canada, the Simbas have to win against Hong Kong to keep their World Cup dreams alive. They sit bottom of the four-team tournament with the Canadians leading while Germany who also beat Hong Kong in the first game sit second.

Germany and Canada will clash in the other fixture of the day.

Simbas Squad to face Hong Kong

1- Patrick Ouko 2- Colman Were 3- Joseph Odero 4- Wilson K’opondo (c) 5- Malcolm Onsando 6- Andrew Amonde 7- Elkeans Musonye 8- Joshua Chisanga 9- Felix Ayange 10- Sammy Oliech 11- Willy Ambaka 12- Leo Seje Owade 13- Collins Injera 14- Nelson Oyoo 15- Tony Onyango

Reserves: 16- Philip Ikambili 17- Ephraim Oduor 18- Hilary Mwanjilwa 19- George Nyambua 20- Martin Owilah 21- Samson Onsomu 22- William Reeve 23- Dalmus Chituyi