Chapa Dimba heads to Nyanza this weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – After setting the ball rolling in Western, the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Season 2 heads to Nyanza region for the preliminary matches this weekend to be hosted at different venues in Kisii, Migori and Homa Bay counties.

Over 140 teams will take part in the games that will bring another 80 teams from Kisumu and Siaya regions scheduled to kick off their matches on the weekend of November 24 and 25.

This follows a successful start of to the tournament in Western region with over 100 games played across Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma.

After the Nyanza edition, the competition will then move to Rift Valley, Eastern, Coast, Central, North Eastern and Nairobi regions as the race to La Liga heats up. The best first 11 team from across the tournament both boys and girls will be selected to head to Spain for the friendly matches and training camp.

Both the boys and girls teams will play their Group-stage matches with group winners proceeding to the next stage setting pace for regional knockout phase.

After the regional knockout phase, qualifying teams will move on to the regional finals and finally the grand finale set for July 2019 at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County, where the winning teams will each walk away with Ksh1 million in prize money.

“We had smooth kick-offs in Western region with over 100 games played. We are ready to start our group matches in Nyanza South and West this weekend. Nyanza North which forms Kisumu, Siaya and Bondo regions matches will be played in the weekend of 24th and 25th November,” Tournament Regional Co-ordinator, Nyanza, Morris Onyango said.

The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propelling gifted players to the national team. 1,600 teams from all over the country registered.

This year, the competition will run in collaboration with La Liga and Football Kenya Federation. The partnership will see an All-Star team selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

From the inaugural season, over 15 young players joined the Kenya Premier League and the National Super League.

The regional finals are scheduled to take place on January 2019 from 12-13 with Western at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Nyanza will follow on February 10-11 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Eastern will be held on March 9-10 at Kitui Show Ground.

Rift Valley finals will be played on March 23-24 at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, then heads to Coast finals to be hosted on April 6-7 at the Bomu Stadium in Changamwe. North Eastern is slated for the April 20-21 at the Garrisa University, then head to Central at the Thika Stadium on May 4-5 then conclude the regional finals with Nairobi on May 18-19.