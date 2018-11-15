Mauritius coach gives up on Olympic quest

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – After suffering a devastating 5-0 loss at the hands of Kenya’s Emerging Stars in the first round of qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Mauritius head coach Sakoor Boodhun has admitted they will only be playing for pride when they host Kenya in the return leg on Sunday in Port Louis.

Mauritius will need a win margin of more than six goals to overturn the result and progress to the second round, but Boodhun says the mission is akin going to a war of guns with a sword.

“We will try at home but we know they (Kenya) are already qualified. That is the truth. It will be difficult to come back from five goals but we will try at home to save ourselves and win the game. I know, the players will fell better and we will play better,” the tactician said after his side’s loss.

He added they were undone by poor fitness levels with the tactician saying the players have not had competitive action for months, with the high Nairobi altitude also playing a huge role in dismembering their attempts at getting a result.

“It is not a surprising result because I told the truth in the beginning that these players have not played in a long time. We see it on the pitch that after sometime the players are tired and they lack the fitness,” he said.

“Kenya had very good and tall players and scored all their goals from crosses. They play direct football and are better in fitness,” the coach further stated.

Kenya’s Emerging Stars already have one foot dipped in the second round and will only go to Mauritius to confirm the result though the tactician has warned them not to expect a walk in the park.

“We did not know anything about Kenya before but now we have some information. We will try at home to win and I want to say that this time it will not be five,” further stated the coach.