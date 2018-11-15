Butler beaten on debut as Magic rally stuns Sixers

Shares

LOS ANGELES, United States, Nov 15 – Nikola Vucevic scored 30 points as the Orlando Magic staged a fourth quarter comeback to hand Jimmy Butler a defeat on his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Vucevic drained two free throws with five seconds remaining to seal a wild victory which saw Orlando overturn a 16-point deficit in the final quarter to post a 111-106 win.

Orlando improved to 7-8 with the victory while the Sixers saw their record slip to 9-7.

Butler, who completed his move to Philadelphia from the Minnesota Timberwolves this week, finished with 14 points from his 32 minutes on court at Orlando’s Amway Center.

The Sixers and Butler however will be left wondering how they managed to blow what looked like being a straightforward victory.

Philadelphia had surged into a comfortable 92-76 lead with 10min 51sec left in the fourth quarter, seemingly well on track for a routine win.

However, Orlando came roaring back with an incredible 21-0 run to surge into a 97-92 lead.

The Sixers fought back to tie through Wilson Chandler’s three-pointer which made it 97-97.

Mike Muscala then added a three off an assist by Butler to help take the Sixers into a 104-100 lead as the second’s ticked down.

With the score at 106-106 and only eight seconds on the clock, Orlando’s Terrence Ross drained a three-pointer to make it 109-106 before Vucevic added the coup de grace with his two free throws to complete the scoring.

As well as his 30-point haul, Vucevic contributed eight rebounds and four assists. Four other players made double figures, with Aaron Gordon adding 17 points and Ross finishing with 15 off the bench.

J.J. Redick led the Sixers scoring with 22 points while Joel Embiid had a triple double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.