Omar crowned 2018 Autocross champion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Sahib Omar won the 2018 National Autocross Championship at the Juja Autocross track clocking the fastest timed heat with a time 02:18.94 and the total fastest time out of three heats recording 07:00.45.

He clinched the title just in fine fashion as there was relentless pressure from his mentor and teammate, Rehan Shah, who came in with a total fastest time of 07.10.67.

The podium was completed in the 4WD category by McRae Kimathi clocking a 02:25.32 as his fastest timed heat.

KCB Branch Manager, Ruiru Branch, James Kinga was present at the final event of the 2018 Autocross Calendar and said that it was a great occasion with 20 drivers registered to tackle the Juja Track.

He added that he “looks forward to the 2019 season because KCB Bank will be ever present to support a continuously growing sport in Kenya.

Phineas Kimathi was also there to witness Sahib receiving his maiden trophy and spoke briefly by saying that Kenya was indeed on track to be back on the World Rally Championship circuit calendar again.