Nakumatt FC renamed to Mt Kenya United

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nakumatt FC has been renamed to Mt Kenya United by politician Francis Mureithi who bought the club in April this year.

Nakumatt FC, have faced financial crisis that have had an adverse effect on their performance this season, seeing them survive being relegated from the Kenyan Premier League after beading National Super League side Ushuru FC 2-1 on aggregate in the KPL promotion playoff.

Mureithi has promised that the team will not struggle financially and was upbeat the club that was previously owned by Supermarket chain Nakumat Holdings will compete for titles in the new season that kicks-off in December.

“We promise to have a new beginning of vibrant competitive soccer during the new season that starts in December. Mt Kenya United ia s team to watch,” Mureithi, who contested for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in the 2017 general elections, vowed.

Nakumatt FC finished 16th in the 2018 KPL season with 37 points, winning nine matches, drawing 10 and losing 15.