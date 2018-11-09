Johnnie Walker to reward 12 lucky winners with F1 trip

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Twelve lucky consumers of Kenya Breweries’ Johnnie Walker whisky will benefit from an all-expenses-paid trip to watch Formula 1 Grand Prix races in Abu Dhabi or Australia.

Under the ‘Experience Formula 1 with Johnnie Walker’ promotion, the 12 will also enjoy access to the Johnnie Walker VIP hospitality tent at each event. The 12 will be selected over the next three months that the promotion, which kicked off on Friday 9, 2018, will run – one winner per week.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, slated for November 23 to 25, 2018, is the grand finale of this year’s circuit; while the Australia Grand Prix, to be held between March 22 to 25, 2019, kicks off next year’s circuit.

Speaking at an event to unveil the campaign, the Head of Spirits at Kenya Breweries Limited, Anne Joy Muhoro said:

“We are delighted to appreciate and reward loyal consumers of our Johnnie Walker whisky by offering them an opportunity to watch Formula 1 races, that is world class experience from a world class brand. This is a premium experience that marks the coming together of the world’s leading scotch whisky with the globe’s most progressive and technologically-advanced sport.”

Muhoro said that the campaign is a sequel to the recently concluded one that saw six winners bag an all-expenses-paid trip to watch Formula 1 Grand Prix races in Europe – Silverstone, Belgium and Monaco Grand Prix. The Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit comprises 21 races spread throughout the year up to November.

Johnnie Walker and Formula 1 have a long-standing partnership, dating back to the historical connections that the Walker family has with the world of motorsport and Grand Prix racing which go back to the 1950s. This year marks the first time that the partnership has come to Kenya.

The promotion is open to consumers of any of the Johnnie Walker variants. To participate, consumers are required to buy any bottle of Johnnie Walker, scratch the panel to reveal a 6-digit alpha numeric code and SMS the code to 20405.

Apart from watching the Formula 1 Grand Prix races live, Johnnie Walker consumers also stand a chance to win daily and weekly cash prizes of Sh2,000 and Sh10,000, respectively.

In 2017, EABL’s spirits business grew 14 percent, partly driven by Johnnie Walker, which grew at 17 percent. Johnnie Walker brands have consistently continued to record double-digit growth in sales.