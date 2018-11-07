Agero to skipper Shujaa at Safari 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Experienced fly-half Eden Agero will captain Shujaa as the team seeks to defend the Safari Sevens this weekend at the RFUEA Ground.

Agero will be assisted by Michael Wanjala with the rest of the players forming the squad including Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Harold Anduvate, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu, Mark Wandetto, Charles Omondi, Dennis Ombachi, Cyprian Kuto and Leonard Mugaisi.

Samuel Motari will skipper the second string Morans side which also features Brian Wahinya, Eliakim Kichoi, Timothy Mmasi, Brian Wandera, Mark Kwemoi, Gregory Ochieng, Shaddon Munoko, Paul Mutsami, Ronnie Omondi, Vincent Onyala and Eric Ombasa.

Both teams will be under the tutelage of Paul Murunga and Kevin Wambua while Lamech Bogonko is the team physio.

Squads

Shujaa

Eden Agero, Michael Wanjala, Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Harold Anduvate, Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu, Mark Wandetto, Charles Omondi, Dennis Ombachi, Cyprian Kuto and Leonard Mugaisi.

Morans

Samuel Motari, Brian Wahinya,Eliakim Kichoi, Timothy Mmasi, Brian Wandera, Mark Kwemoi, Gregory Ochieng, Shaddon Munoko, Paul Mutsami, Ronnie Omondi, Vincent Onyala and Eric Ombasa.