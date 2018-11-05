In Pics: Gor train at Everton’s Finch Farm

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov 5 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia had their first full training session at Everton’s Finch Farm ground in Liverpool, having arrived at Merseyside on Friday night.

The team on Saturday held a light session under the tutelage of England National Team physical performance coach David Tivey.

On Sunday though, the team went full flight training from 3pm UK time (5pm EAT) under very cold conditions, the open Finh Farm pitch not making it easy for the players.

Temperatures were going down as low as 7 degrees.

Here are some of the images from Sunday evening’s session.

-Hands akimbo-

With the cold and the intensity of training, there was no room for weakness!

-Timothy Olobulu is reporting from Liverpool, United Kingdom-