In Pics: Gor train at Everton’s Finch Farm

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr gives instructions in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov 5 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia had their first full training session at Everton’s Finch Farm ground in Liverpool, having arrived at Merseyside on Friday night.

The team on Saturday held a light session under the tutelage of England National Team physical performance coach David Tivey.

On Sunday though, the team went full flight training from 3pm UK time (5pm EAT) under very cold conditions, the open Finh Farm pitch not making it easy for the players.

Temperatures were going down as low as 7 degrees.

Here are some of the images from Sunday evening’s session.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr places out equipment in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia head skipper Harun Shakava in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

-Hands akimbo-

With the cold and the intensity of training, there was no room for weakness!

Gor Mahia winger George Blackberry Odhiambo breathes out after a heavy session in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars utility player Philemon Otieno in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia youngster Eliud Lokuwam in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr gives out instructions in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia left back Wesley Onguso prepares to bring in a cross in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia youngster Raphael Asudi in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia skipper Harun Shakava vies for the ball with Ernest Wendo in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Despite the cold, Gor Mahia skipper Harun Shakava seems to be enjoying training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia keeper Shabaan Odhoji in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Gor Mahia players in training at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on November 4, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

-Timothy Olobulu is reporting from Liverpool, United Kingdom-

Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

