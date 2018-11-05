Batambuze joins Gor Mahia squad in Everton

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov 5 -The Gor Mahia squad here in Liverpool has been boosted with the arrival of new signing Shafik Batambuze with the left back having joined up his new teammates in training Sunday evening, just two days before the SportPesa Trophy game against Everton on Tuesday.

The Ugandan left back signed from Tanzania’s Singida United less than three weeks ago trained with the rest of the squad at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground, and he says he is ready to make his debut tomorrow.

“I really feel great and honored because we were almost four of us signed, but the club only saw it fit for me to come. That is a great respect and a responsibility placed on my shoulder to show why I was brought in. I am ready for the task and on Tuesday, I will show I on the pitch,” Batambuze told Capital Sport after training with the squad.

Batambuze had to take a priority Visa after his travel was confirmed late and could not travel with the rest of the squad earlier on. Striker Jacques Tuyisenge who scored the lone goal when Gor lost 2-1 to the Toffees last year in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania is meanwhile expected to arrive in Liverpool today.

Batambuze was brought in to fill Gor’s lack of depth in left back, the positin left out of strength since the departure of fellow Ugandan international Godfrey Walusimbi who left for Tanzania’s Kaizer Chiefs.

He is expected to slot in straight to the starting line up and will be in line to make his debut when K’Ogalo takes the Merseyside club in the friendly on Tuesday night at Goodison Park.

“It has been great training with my new teammates and I don’t fell new at all. It has been very easy slotting in because we know each other with many of the players,” Batambuze said.

The Ugandan played for Western Stima, Sofapaka and Tusker FC before leaving for SIngida at the beginning of the season where he has just played for 10 months before making the decision to come back to the Kenyan league.