Coleman urges Gor players to take chance

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov 4 – Everton FC defender Séamus Coleman has urged Gor Mahia players to make use of the opportunity that comes with playing the side in a friendly match on Tuesday at Goodison Park and sell themselves out to the rest of the world.

Coleman who skippered Everton in their 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday evening and scored one of the three goals has told the K’Ogalo players that this will be a massive opportunity for them and they need to step up to the plate and ensure they do their best.

“We have had some great African players in the Premier League and of course this is an opportunity for the team to show their worth because you never know who is watching and you never know the opportunities that come from this game,” the defender noted.

He added; “They have the chance to go out and make a name for themselves and they should go in there and do their best.”

Coleman missed the first encounter between the two sides last year in July as he was still recovering from a nasty leg fracture that kept him out for a while.

However, he has recovered well and earned his place back in the starting team, capping it off with a goal against Brighton.

“It was great to score for the first time in a long while because of the injury I had. Scoring goals is of course part of the my game over the years and I enjoyed scoring again,” the right back noted.

Looking forward to the game against Gor on Tuesday at Goodison, the defender admits it might be a tough game for them but says it will be an opportunity to the technical bench to build up match fitness for everyone in the team.

“We are very much looking forward to the game because it is a great opportunity for us and the club (Gor Mahia). We obviously don’t know much about them but the manager and the technical team will prepare something for us and we will do our homework and this should be a great match,” further stated Coleman.

The defender says they will be motivated to go for a win even as they have their concentration fixed on next weekend’s huge game against on-form Chelsea at Goodison.

“We have a huge squad of 26 players and of course we have to mix it up. But, we won’t take it lightly that we need to win. We have to go there and give a good account of ourselves,” further stated the defender.