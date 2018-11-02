Gor upbeat as team departs for Everton

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 –Kenyan football giants Gor Mahia say they will not be merely going to tour Liverpool as the team departed the country on Friday morning for the United Kingdom to face English Premier League side Everton FC in a friendly match on November 6 at their Goodison Park backyard.

K’Ogalo has been putting up their paces for the duel against Everton with assistant head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno saying there are ready to go and learn as well as compete with one of the best teams in the English top division.

“Training has been good, and everyone is looking positive and energetic for the game. The competition is so high because everyone wants to be on the pitch on Tuesday against Everton,” Otieno, who has been holding forte in the absence of his boss Dylan Kerr said.

Kerr travelled to England earlier to have some time with his family as well as attend a coaching class.

Zico has meanwhile ensured the team remains in check and prepares well for the historic game, which will be a first for a Kenyan league side playing against a top English team at their own stadium.

“It is a massive game for us as a Kenyan and African team and a he opportunity to show ourselves to the rest of the world. We are going there to learn and gain some experience which will improve us as a team. For the match we have to give our best and compete,” the tactician noted.

At the training ground on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, there was a positive vibe going on, players chatting and happily training with the impending trip of course punching in some adrenaline into their legs after a very long season.

Apart from Stephen Okiro and Innocent Wafula who missed visas due to passport hitches as well as new signings Pascal Ogweno and Kenneth Muguna, the entire team will travel to the United Kingdom. The club is trying to secure a late visa for left-back Shafik Batambuze who recently joined the club

“It is going to be an unforgettable experience for the players and I want to thank the sponsors SportPesa for ensuring the whole team travels. It’s a motivation to each player and it will be something unforgettable even for those who will leave for other teams,” Otieno noted.