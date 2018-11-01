Sandrafelis Chebet headlines Baringo race

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – World U20 champion Sandrafelis Chebet and Isaac Kipkoech will headline the 2018 Lotto foundation Baringo Road Race scheduled to run Sunday at Kabarnet Museum grounds in Baringo County.

Kipkoech, who won the last year’s Baringo Half Marathon, will this time round compete in the men’s 10km race with Chebet defending her crown in the women’s category.

Kipkoech has a personal best of 27:35 in the 10km run during the Madoka Half Marathon last months while Chebet has a personal best of 30:57 over the same distance posted in Valencia, Spain.

Chebet, the World U20 title holder in the women’s 5000m, has also been entered in the women’s 10km and is expected to offer stiff competition. The event will also feature 6km and 4km races for amateur men and women runners respectively

Baringo event over the years has become a launching pad for many athletes including world marathon women’s only record holder and three-time New York Marathon champion, Mary Keitany and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games 10000m champion, Joyce Chepkirui.

Lotto Foundation, which has sponsored the event for the last two years, will once again be partnering with the organizers in the road race and other initiatives including Baringo Deaf/Blind School.

Winners in both the men and women’s races will pocket Sh100,000 with the top ten finishers also receiving cash prizes in the event co-sponsored by Tourism Fund