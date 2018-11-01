PS Kaberia assures control of Sports Fund

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia has stated that there is no conflict between his ministry and National Treasury over the control of the 12 billion National Sports Fund.

Kaberia told the National Assembly Sports Committee on Thursday that under the revised regulation the sports docket will retain the lion share of the fund while the health, education and environment departments will share 40pc of the kitty collected from taxes levied on betting winnings and mobile transfer.

The PS said the Sport ministry will be the administrator to the funds.

National Treasury was forced to go back to the drawing board after the National Assembly shot down its attempt to wrestle the fund from the ministry of sports.

Athletics Kenya President, Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jack Tuwei says that their calendar of events for the next season are likely to be affected if the disbursement of allocations from the National Sports Funds is delayed further.

Tuwei was accompanying the Sports PS to the House Sports Committee where he also noted some doping related activities have been affected.

Kaberia had earlier told the MPs that they are currently facing a challenge in funding the National Rugby team activities.

The Kenya Simbas that travelled to Marseille, France earlier this week ahead of the 2019 Rugby repechage, struggled financially leading the Kenya Rugby Union appeal for funds from the public.

-Developing story-