No regrets for Tirana move, says Muguna

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Midfielder Kenneth Muguna says he has no regrets for making the decision to move to Albanian club KF Tirana at the beginning of the season despite the fact that he did not stay long at the club.

Muguna returned to Gor Mahia after a season in Albania and instead of looking at what never worked for him, he says he picked up a lot of lessons that have made him a better player than he was when he first played for K’Ogalo last year.

“I think it was a good period to go out and experience something else. I have learnt a lot in the process especially how to tackle challenges and different situations on and off the field and as a player, I feel I have grown a lot,” the midfielder told Capital Sport.

At the height of his blossoming career which started off being named 2016 Kenyan Premier League midfielder of the year and Most Valuable Player before a move to Gor Mahia, he made the decision to re-join his former coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira in Albania.

Coach Dylan Kerr was not supportive of the former Western Stima play-maker’s decision to leave the club for Albania, saying at that time that his handlers were misadvising him to move out to the Scandinavian country.

Probably, true to his words, things didn’t go well to script and the midfielder returned home alongside former skipper Musa Mohammed – who has meanwhile earned a move to Zambian side Nkana FC.

-Lifeline-

He was embraced back at the club though, a lifeline for his rising career, but the positive man Muguna does not see this as a second chance but rather a new chapter in his book at Gor.

“I am coming in to continue from where I left and for those who are asking me why I came back from Europe, they should not be worried. I feel that I made the right decision because I have very good advisors. I am still on the right track because I am young and there is a lot ahead of me,” Muguna noted.

He added; “I just have to keep my head up, continue working hard and stay focused.”

The midfielder now hopes he can help steer Gor to success this season to win all domestic titles on offer including the elusive FKF Shield which the club last won in 2012.

“We have started training early and I think it is good to hit the ground running fast enough. I want to win titles with Gor and I will do my best to help the team prosper,” he noted.

Muguna who can play both as an attacking midfielder and a support striker will find stiff competition at the club from the likes of Francis Kahata and Humphrey Mieno, but says he is ready to battle and win his place in the team back.