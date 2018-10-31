Sonko to reward Kenya amputee team Sh2m if they win World Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to reward the Kenya Amputee national football team Sh2 million if it wins the ongoing Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The Governor has also vowed to give the team a cash reward of Sh1 million if they finish as runners up in the global tournament, Sh500,000 if they finish third and Sh250,000 if they qualify for the quarter finals.

“Bravo to the Kenya amputee national football team for beating USA 2-1 in the ongoing amputee World Cup in Mexico. I continue praying for you and wish you all the best in your remaining matches as I send you some pocket money through the Western Union,” Sonko said on his official Facebook page.

Kenyan amputee team popularly known as “Amputee Stars” face defending champions Russia on Thursday night in a crucial game that will determine Kenya’s fate at the tournament.

The team qualified for the second round of the tournament after finishing second in group F following their 3-0 victory over African Champions Liberia 3-0, and later USA 2-1. The team however started the tournament on a low note after losing 4-1 against Turkey.

Governor Sonko came to the aid of the financially troubled Amputee team after he facilitated their allowances to participate in the event in South America and he also purchased kits for the team which failed to get national team jerseys for the World Cup.

The tournament that kicked-off on October 24, ends on November 5, 2018.

Kenya played at the last edition of the World Cup in 2014, where it emerged in position 17 out of 24 countries.

The Amputee tournament comprise of seven players aside which takes 50 minutes full time. Each half takes 25 minutes with players using elbow crutches having players from any age Group.