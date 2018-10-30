Timbe back as Migne names S. Leone squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – China based winger Ayub Timbe has been named in Harambee Stars’ provisional squad for next month’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone after completing his three-match ban.

Timbe played in the first leg against the Sierra Leonians but was slapped with a three match ban after receiving a red card after the final whistle in the charged game.

The former Belgium based winger will be a huge addition to head coach Sebastien Migne’s plans especially having hit top form at his club, though slowed down by a minor injury.

Migne has also named England-based duo of Henry Ochieng and Jonah Ayunga with the latter having earned a national team call up in 2016 when Kenya played a friendly against Uganda in Kampala.

Striker Masud Juma, currently in the United Arab Emirates has also earned a return to the team after settling well with his new lcub and hitting the ground running.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Defenders

Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders

Ismael Gonzalez (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Henry Ochieng (Braintree Town, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jonah Ayunga (Sutton United, England), Masud Juma (Aj Fujairah, UAE), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka, Kenya).