Striker Joe Waithira set to leave Nakumatt

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Despite scoring twice on Sunday evening to help Nakumatt FC survive relegation in a 2-0 win over Ushuru in the Kenyan Premier League relegation and promotion play-off, striker Joe Waithira says he has played his last match for the side and is strongly linked with a return to relegated Wazito FC.

Waithira joined Nakumatt from Wazito in mid-season and has flourished under head coach Melis Medo playing a crucial role in the side’s survival from the chop, his two goals in the play-off notwithstanding.

“There have been very many offers coming in, so many coaches are calling but I have already made up my mind. I will not be playing for Nakumatt next season. This was my last match,” Waithira told Capital Sport shortly after Nakumatt confirmed their place in the top tier.

The forward added; “I feel I have given my best for the club and I had to push myself today because I didn’t want to leave Nakumatt in the NSL. I had to see my best to ensure I leave them where I found them. It was great to say goodbye with two goals.”

His destination is said to be Wazito, the very club he left in mid-season and he was only short of confirming the same as he is set to sign a contract Monday.

On his decision to go back to the NSL other than playing in the top tier, Waithira says he is sure of making a good decision.

“So many people who have also heard I am going back to Wazito are telling me not to do so because I should be playing in the Premier League. But it is a decision that I have considered with my family as well and whatever I decide is from my heart,” the striker further stated.

Wazito were relegated from the top tier at the close of the season after finishing second from bottom in the KPL. Word on the street is that the club has a new owner, but efforts to get an official confirmation from the officials bore no fruit.

Looking back at the game against Ushuru, Waithira was more than pleased with the performance of his teammates saying they had to dig deep to get a result.

“We had to push ourselves and ensure we score early because we were only leading 1-0 from the first leg. If we allowed them to score first, it would have been difficult. I am happy with how the team shaped up today,” he noted.

Waithira scored both goals in the 2-0 win, both sublime finishes.