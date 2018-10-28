Shabana hit Mwatate to fly back to NSL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Former Kenyan Premier League side Shabana FC gained promotion back to the National Super League after beating Mwatate United 7-6 on post match penalties in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League play-off at Kasarani on Sunday.

The game was forced into penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time and even after the first five, there was no way of separating the two sides forcing the shoot-out to head into sudden death. Both sides scored their first two.

Peter Ogechi and Juma Mwazizi scored the first two for Shabana and Mwatate respectively.

However, heading into the second round, Shabana scored their first through Hamisi Hadi, but Mwatate missed with Victor Omollo sending his kick over the bar.

Joash Ogega, former City Stars defender Andrew Ongwae, Stephen Ogati, Evans Obutu and former Western Stima defender Wycliffe Nyangechi scored for Shabana in the first five while Manase Wanyonyi, Paul Otini, Bakari Ojiambo, Oliver Maghanga and Salim Manubi scored for Mwatate.

Both sides were fuelled by a good crowd of fans who had been ferried to the city by their respect governors with Taita Taveta’s Granton Samboja in attendance while Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati was there to support Shabana.

The former KPL side who were relegated to the third tier from the Super League had a better start to the match with Dennis Ongeri and Dennis Nyangwono having chances.

Ongeri came close when he was put through on the right but his shot was blocked while Nyangwono had a similar chance but his shot was inches wide.

In the second half though, the game burst lively with the good crowd giving it a decent atmosphere. The travelling Mwatate fans went crazy just a minute into the second half when John Musyoka broke the deadlock with a venomous left foot shot inside the box after running behind the defense.

Eight minutes later, Oliver Maganga came close when his rasping freekick from the left was pushed against the bar by the Shabana keeper.

The Kisii based side drew level in the 62nd minute when Nyangowono sneaked in at the near post to glance in a header from a Nyangechi corner from the right.

Shabana made attacking changes later on bringing former Sofapaka man Bob Mugalia into the fray after 73 minutes and the Congolese born forward had a chance with a header four minutes after coming on off a Joash Ogega cross but he sent it over.

Shabana now join Eldoret Youth and Fortune Sacco who gained automatic promotion after topping their respective zones.