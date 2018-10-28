Nyali’s Njuguna leads team to pro-am victory

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Nyali’s Njuguna Ngugi led his team of Limuru’s Jeff Macharia, Railway’s Edwin Guda and Thika’s Anthony Mwaura to victory at the Pro-Am event of the Limuru Country Club’s leg of the Safari Tour golf tournament that was held on Saturday.

Njuguna carded a total score of 39 to combine with the best amateur score for his team of 44 for a total of 83.

Njuguna’s team fended off a stiff challenge that was mounted by the team of Brad McAlister, David Waiganjo and Kamau T – and which was led by Ugandan Pro, Abbey Bagalana – that finished second. Abbey, who is making his Safari Tour debut this week, carded a total score of 34 to combine with the best amateur score for his team of 48 for a total of 82.

The team of fellow Ugandan Pro, Philip Kasozi, comprising of the Limuru trio of Laureen Gibson, Mark Misumi and Wambui Gitonga finished third; after Philip, who is making his second appearance at the Safari Tour, carded a total score of 36 to combine with the best amateur score for his team of 45 for a total of 81 points.

In the subsidiary members event, handicap 12 Limuru Country Club’s, Robert Barua emerged overall winner with 38 points while James Mbui, at handicap 22 and also from Limuru, emerged Men’s winner with 38 points.

David Kitheka and Tim Njehia, both from Limuru, were runners-up in the Men’s category with 37 points each.

In the Ladies category, Limuru’s Laureen Gibson emerged the winner with a total of 36 points while Grace Kimeria, from Limuru as well, was lady runner-up winner with 31 points.

Gad Munyaka from Limuru and Sam Kairu from Karen were joint first-nine winners with 20 points apiece while the Limuru trio of Kiragu Kimani (21 points), Peter Giathi (20 points) and Tim Njehia (20 points) emerged second-nine winners.

The main tournament proper of the third leg of the Tour teed off today at the same venue, bringing together 38 golf professionals from Kenya and East Africa who will be playing for a stake of the Sh1 million total prize kitty.

Five elite amateurs and two junior golfers also joined the fray to complete the field of 45 players.

Elite amateurs taking part in the tourney include Limuru’s Paul Muchangi, who emerged third in last year’s Uganda Open amateur championship; Limuru’s John Karichu, who is the 2018 Kabete Open golf tournament champion; Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia and Edwin Mudanyi as well as Kiambu’s Michael Karanga.

Junior golfers taking part in the tournament include Muthaiga’s Zubair Khan and Windsor’s Taimur Malik.

The Safari Tour is an initiative of the Kenya Open Golf Limited aimed at preparing Kenyan pro golfers for the 2019 Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Safari Tour Calendar 2018/19

Event 1 – Nyali Golf & CC – 18 – 22 August (DONE)

Event 2 – Vet Lab SC – 1 – 5 Sept (DONE)

Event 3 – Limuru Country Club – 27 – 31 October

Event 4 – Thika Greens- 10 – 14 November

Event 5 – Karen Country Club – 15 – 19 December

Event 6 – Muthaiga Golf Club – 12 – 16 Jan

Event 7 – SAFARI TOUR CLASSIC – FEBRUARY – Venue TBC.