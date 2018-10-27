Tottenham to play remaining 2018 home games at Wembley

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 26 – Tottenham Hotspur will play their remaining home games in 2018 at Wembley Stadium, the Premier League club announced Friday.

Spurs had been hoping to move into a new 62,000-seater stadium near their old White Hart Lane home in north London in September.

But chairman Daniel Levy said “factors completely outside of our control” meant Spurs would not now play at their new ground until 2019 at the earliest.

Now Tottenham fans will have to continue to travel across north London for the home fixtures against Chelsea, Southampton, Burnley, Bournemouth and Wolves, with their two remaining home Champions League group games already scheduled to take place at the national stadium.

“There isn’t an hour that goes by when I am not asked when we will be able to stage our first game at our new home,” said Levy.

“I wish I was able to confirm an exact opening date and fixture. However, in light of factors completely outside of our control, contractors missing deadlines and possible future unforeseen issues, we are naturally being cautious in respect of our timetable for our test events and official opening game.”

He added: “Whilst we are conscious of the need to keep pressure on our contractors to deliver as soon as possible, we are also acutely aware of how difficult the lack of clarity is for you, our supporters, to plan around games, particularly those at Christmas and New Year.

“In light of the above, and taking into account the restricted availability of manpower over the festive period, we have taken the decision to confirm today that all home games will be played at Wembley Stadium up to and including the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 29 December.”