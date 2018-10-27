Mean Machine strikes Floodies, Varsity double

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – University of Nairobi (UoN) rugby side Mean Machine celebrated double delight on Saturday winning the Impala Floodies Universities category while the junior team clinched the inaugural Varsity League at their University backyard.

At UoN, fullback Trevor Asina kicked in a last-minute penalty goal to help Machine beat Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 15-12 and win the inaugural Varsity title.

Machine and Blad tied 12-12 at the 78th minute in what looked like a match headed to sudden death but Asina kicked in from the half-line to hand Machine the trophy.

Lionel Ajeliti scored all 12 points for Blad through two drop goals and a penalty while Aaron Otieno went for Machine who were also given a line out.

To reach Varsity League final, Blad beat Catholic Monks in last week’s semis while Machine required penalty goals to defeat Egerton.

At Impala, Machine triumphed 12-9 over USIU in a thrilling encounter.

Eliud Mulakoli put USIU ahead off the boot with a successful penalty. Machine’s Charles Kinyanjui however cancelled the lead out with a try putting his team on a 5-3 lead into the break.

Eliud Mulakoli would again reduce the deficit for USIU and put them on a point lead with a successful penalty, scores at 5-6 in their favor.

Charles Kuka would ace a drop goal and extend the lead to 9-5. The lead would however be cut shot with Paul Kiluke landing a try with Eric Muthama adding the extras to have Machine at a 12-9 lead with thirty minutes to play.

Additional Reporting by Raga House