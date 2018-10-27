Clubs to pay Sh100,000 to hire foreign coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Annual General Meeting in Kisumu on Saturday morning passed a legislation that will require clubs to pay a fee of Sh100,000 when they hire foreign coaches.

This, according to FKF boss Nick Mwendwa will be to curb the influx of sub-standard coaches in the country as well as given opportunity to local talent to prosper.

‘’For any club to hire a non-Kenyan coach, they must submit their documents to FKF and pay Sh100,000. We will then do due diligence by sending the documents to CAF and FIFA. This way we will not have ‘tourists’. After this clubs can then go ahead and issue valid contracts to them,” Mwendwa told the AGM on Saturday.

The first club to most likely start this new routine will be AFC Leopards who earlier on Saturday announced Serbian Nikola Kavazovic as the new club boss.

-Construction of stadia

Meanwhile at the same AGM, the federation revealed it will spearhead construction of five artificial turf at the grassroots away from the government or ministry owned facilities.

“In the next four years FKF is out to build five artificial turf pitches strictly at the grass root. This is our plan and we hope to achieve it,” Mwendwa said.

At the same time, Mwendwa also disclosed they will use a total of Sh313mn off the FIFA Forward program to accelerate revamp of its accommodation facilities at the Goal Project to mitigate costs associated with housing national teams for international assignments was the other big news.

This is set to begin in January next year.

“We want to finish up with the accommodation at the Goal Project as well as build two pitches – one grass and the other artificial at the same facilities. This way we will no longer have to look for accommodation elsewhere as well as provide training facilities when players come for international assignments.”

On matters Club licensing, fine tuning of the judicial process was tabled and going forward, any club with a grievance will have to seek internal arbitration without the need of going to the sports tribunal as was the case before.

-Elective AGM

The next Annual General Meeting in 2019 will be an elective year and this period is expected to be a political one with Mwendwa set to convince delegates that he has done a good job over the last four years and deserves a new chyance.

‘’Let me say it now, that I will be seeking re-election when the next election is called. I am seeking your votes early,’’ he concluded.

