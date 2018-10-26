Capital FM returns as Safari Sevens partners

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Capital FM have extended their long standing association with the Safari Sevens by returning as official radio partners for the 2018 tournament which takes place at the RFUEA Ground from 9th to 11th November.

The Best mix of Music has had an uninterrupted association with the event stemming back to the inaugural tournament in 1996.

Capital FM will once again drum up support and publicity for the event through promotional activities while offering comprehensive coverage through interviews and live coverage.

Currently, Capital is the official radio partner of the Impala Floodies Tournament which culminates in the final on Saturday at the Impala Grounds on Ngong Road.