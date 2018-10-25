Sharks can challenge for KPL title, says Abege

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Kariobangi Sharks striker George Abege believes the side can challenge for next season’s Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title after bagging their first ever major crown last weekend in beating Sofapaka to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield.

Abege who scored the opening goal and the winner in the 3-2 conquest at the Kasarani Stadium says the team has shown pedigree this season and with a bit of improvement, they can challenge the big boys for the KPL crown.

“Always as players you want to move out of your comfort zone and challenge for another thing. That is my target now and for the team as well. We have shown that we can do it and if we keep the same momentum we have had over the last 10 games, we will be a force to reckon with,” the Ugandan forward said.

Abege joined Sharks in mid-season from Sony Sugar scoring a few goals for the club in the league but his most important was on Saturday when they won the Shield.

This is the second title for the former Nairobi City Stars man who also won the same piece of silverware with Bandari in 2015.

“It was a very good achievement because from the beginning of the season that was the team’s target to win something. It was the same thing I was told when I joined and we have worked as a team to achieve this,” noted Abege.

Sharks will now find themselves playing in the ‘big boys’ league’, their Shield conquest earning them a ticket to next season’s CAF Confederations Cup which kicks off on November 27.

They will have no time to rest with the league kicking off less than 10 days later while they also have the season opening Charity Cup against league champions Gor Mahia a week to the league’s kick off.

Abege though is confident despite having a packed fixture calendar, they will be able to compete in all fronts and most importantly do well in the Confederations Cup with a shot at the group stages.

“It is a huge challenge for us but I believe with the kind of technical bench we have and a good team, we will be able to manage through it. This will be my second time playing CAF games and I know what it takes and looking at the team, we will do well,” Abege affirmed.

He added; “The most important thing though is picking the necessary experience because we are a young team which is developing.”

Sharks are scheduled to return to training within the next one week in preparation for the busy season ahead.