Kenya up two places in latest FIFA rankings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Kenya has risen only two places in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday afternoon, moving to position 105 having thrashed Ethiopia in Nairobi in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

Stars won 1-0 against Ghana before beating Ethiopia 3-0 at the Kasarani Stadium. The Ghanaians have dropped one place to rank 52nd same as Ethiopia who have dipped to number 150.

Stars have had a six-point move having gained to 1210 points compared to the 1204 they had in the last rankings released on September 20.

Neighbors Uganda have meanwhile risen four spots up to 79th and remain the best ranked East African country, with Tanzania also climbing four spots up to 136.

Burundi who are on the verge of AFCON qualification are the biggest movers in the region going six places up to 142nd having picked up identical 1-1 draws against giants Gabon and Mali.

Tunisia remains the best ranked African country having moved a spot up to 22nd while Senegal remained static at 25th and second best ranked country in the continent.

Nigeria moved into Africa’s top three after scaling four places up to 44th, surpassing DR Congo who have dropped six places down to 46th.

Meanwhile, world champions France have dropped one spot to second in the overall standings, with Belgium pipping them to top spot. Brazil and Croatia are third and fourth while England’s Three Lions have moved into the top five, swapping places with Uruguay who have moved to sixth.

Gibraltar who picked their first ever competitive win after beating Armenia 1-0 are the biggest movers in the rankings after climbing eight places to position 190 while Mozambique are the worst movers having dropped nine places to 122nd.