We can compete against Everton, says Kerr

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr is confident his side can fully compete against English Premier League side Everton FC when the two sides clash for the historic SportPesa Trophy at their Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool on November 6.

Gor will leave the country next Friday for England ahead of the match and join their coach kerr who travelled earlier and was at Goodison on Sunday when Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

“Everton are a different class and it is going to be very difficult against them. But I think we can compete against them. Whether we can win, that’s a different story but what I know is that when we are at our best, we can give them a good match,” the tactician said.

He added; “It was brilliant to come in here and watch them play. I was on the pitch and it’s an immaculate ground. I looked at what to expect from them, the players to watch and I am certain we will be ready for them.”

Gor Mahia won the right to play the Merseyside club after winning the second edition of the Sportpesa Super Cup with a 2-0 conquest over Tanzania’s Simba SC in the final at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru in July.

The side also played the EPL club in Dar es Salaam last year July, losing 2-1 and will be eager to earn revenge this time at the Toffees’ home ground.

Kerr has challenges his players to bring their A game to the United Kingdom as this will be a once in a life time chance for them to showcase Kenyan football to the world and probably, earn a huge contract with an overseas club.

“This is a life changing opportunity for the players. They will be playing for their futures and for pride. You never know who might be watching. I have told the players to come in here and give 100pc because they will not get another chance like this one,” the tactician said.

He added; “I don’t want any of them leaving the pitch with regrets of what they should have done or what they should not have done.”

Kerr says his tact heading into the game will be to exercise caution and play with patience saying the Everton side is potent with brilliant players who have picked form as the EPL is almost midway through.

Last time when the two sides played in Dar, Everton had just started their pre-season.

“They are way fitter than us because we have just come off a long season. But in this game, we need to be patient and know when the right time to attack is. We need to keep a lot of possession and take our chances because looking at how they played against Palace, they are a side which cannot waste chances,” the coach noted.

The tactician has also said coaches from across the United Kingdom will be in attendance, noting he has passed on an invite through the League Managers Association (LMA) for coaches to come and watch the game.

Kerr also notes that the buzz in Liverpool is already on ahead of the match saying excitement is building and Gor should come and fly the Kenyan flag high.

“There are advertisement boards all over the pitch and during the match there were ads running about the game. The buzz is building and I am just excited that my team is coming to play here,” he added.

Gor will travel to Liverpool via London next Friday and will watch Everton’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

They will train at the club’s facilities at Finch Farm before the game next Tuesday night.

Everton, placed eighth in the EPL standings are on a fine run of three wins on the trot. Head coach Marco Silva might not give most of his first team stars a long run in the game as they face unbeaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge the following Sunday.