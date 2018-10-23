Eliud Kipchoge shortlisted for top IAAF award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – World Marathon Record Holder and Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge leads a list of three Kenyans who have been named in the final shortlist of 10 for the 2018 IAAF Male Athlete of the Year Award.

Kipchoge who stunned the world in September cutting almost a minute and a half to set a new World Record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds is seen as the front runner for the award to be dished out at the IAAF gala in Monaco in December.

Kipchoge who began the year by winning the London Marathon made – London Marathon champion the biggest improvement on a men’s marathon world record since 1967

Also shortlisted are Diamond League champions Timothy Cheruiyot and Emmanuel Korir who dominated the 1500m and 800m races respectively this season, adding on with medals at continental championships.

Youngster Korir who finished second at the African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Nigeria enjoyed a good season in only his second year donning the Kenyan red also won the Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech republic as well as earning the world lead and the world’s fastest at 800m since 2012.

Cheruiyot who has played second fiddle to training partner Elijah Manangoi in major championships won nine out of 11 races he entered to compete at the Diamond League and enjoys world leads at both the 1500m and mile.

The soft-spoken 24-year old finished in silver medal positions at the African Championships and Commonwealth Games, both behind Manangoi.

They will compete for the crown alongside the United States sprints duo of Chris Coleman and Noah Lyles as well as South African long-jumper Luvo Manyonga.

Kipchoge, Cheruiyot and Korir have the task of seeing the title come back to Kenya for the first time in eight years after David Rudisha won it in 2010. He was the first and only Kenyan athlete to win the award.

Last year’s title was won by Qatari high-jumper Mutaz Barshim.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF’s social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closes on 13 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

Nominees for Male Athlete of the Year

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN)

– World leads at both 1500m and one mile, with nine out of 11 wins across those distances

– Diamond League champion

– Silvers at the Commonwealth Games and African Championships

Christian Coleman (USA)

– World indoor record and world indoor champion at 60m

– World lead and Diamond League champion at 100m

Armand Duplantis (SWE)

– European champion at pole vault with a world-leading height

– World under-20 champion

– Eight world under-20 records or bests, indoors and out

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

– London Marathon champion

– Berlin Marathon champion with the biggest improvement on a men’s marathon world record since 1967

Emmanuel Korir (KEN)

– World lead and the world’s fastest at 800m since 2012

– Diamond League champion, Continental Cup winner and African Championships silver

– World number six at 400m

Noah Lyles (USA)

– World lead and unbeaten in his five races at 200m, including at the Diamond League final

– Continental Cup winner at 100m & 4x100m

– World lead at 150m straight

Luvo Manyonga (RSA)

– Diamond League and Commonwealth Games champion at long jump

– Silvers at World Indoor and African Championships

Kevin Mayer (FRA)

– World Indoor champion at heptathlon

– World record at decathlon, when he scored exactly the same number of points on each of the two days

Abderrahman Samba (QAT)

– World lead and unbeaten in nine finals at 400m hurdles, setting the world’s quickest time since 1992

– Asian Games champion at 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay

– Continental Cup winner

– Asian Indoor champion at 4x400m relay

Tomas Walsh (NZL)

– World lead with the world’s longest shot put since 2003

– World Indoor, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League champion