Chepkoech shortlisted in IAAF top awards list

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – World 3,000m steeplechase record holder and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Beatrice Chepkoech has been shortlisted among the 10 nominees for the IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year award.

Chepkoech shaved eight seconds off the steeplechase World Record at the Monaco leg of the IAAF Diamond League, running eight minutes, 44.32 seconds to cap off her wonderful season.

The 27 year old set the new record – recently ratified by the IAAF – just after winning silver at the Commonweal Games in Gold Coast Australia, running in the 1500m. She also had a super season at the Diamond League, winning seven of the eight races in the circuit.

Chepkoech also won the African title at the Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Nigeria, before heading to the Continental Cup in Ostrava where she also picked the crown.

She will vie for the prestigious award alongside South Africa’s Caster Semenya, British sprinter Dina-Asher Smith and heptathlete Naffi Thiam among others.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF’s social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the Female World Athlete of the Year closes on 12 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

Nominees for 2018 Female World Athlete of the Year:

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)

– European champion & world lead at 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay

– Second over 100m in the Diamond League final and Continental Cup

– Commonwealth Games relay gold and 200m bronze

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)

– World steeplechase record by eight seconds, backed up by the third-quickest mark of all-time

– Winner of seven out of eight steeplechase finals including the Continental Cup, African Championships and Diamond League

– Commonwealth Games silver at 1500m

Sifan Hassan (NED)

– World lead at one mile and 3000m, the latter set when winning at the Continental Cup

– European champion at 5000m; European records at 5000m and half marathon

– World indoor medals at 1500m and 3000m

Caterine Ibarguen (COL)

– Continental Cup winner, Diamond League champion and Central American & Caribbean – champion at both long and triple jumps

– World lead & unbeaten in eight finals at triple jump

Mariya Lasitskene (ANA)

– Winner of 25 out of 26 contests at high jump, including the World Indoor Championships, European Championships, Diamond League final and Continental Cup

– World leads both indoors and out

Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH)

– Unbeaten across five events in 15 races (13 finals & 2 preliminaries), including a 200m/4x100m relay double at the Continental Cup

– World lead and three wins at 400m with the world’s fastest time since 2006

– Commonwealth Games and Diamond League champion at 200m

– World bests at indoor 300m and 150m straight

Sandra Perkovic (CRO)

– Winner of 11 out of 13 contests at discus throw, including the European title for a record fifth time

– Had the seven longest throws of the year

Caster Semenya (RSA)

– Unbeaten in her nine 800m finals including the Commonwealth Games, African Championships, Diamond League final and Continental Cup

– Commonwealth champion at 1500m and African Champion at 400m

– World leads at 800m & 1000m

Nafissatou Thiam (BEL)

– European champion, world lead and unbeaten at heptathlon

– World number three at high jump

Anita Wlodarczyk (POL)

– European champion, IAAF Challenge winner and world lead at hammer throw

-Info from IAAF website