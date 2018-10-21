Kenya’s Cherono retains Amsterdam title in course record

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Entering the race as favourite, Kenyan Lawrence Cherono lived up to his expectations to not only defend the Amsterdam Marathon men’s title, but smashed the course record, setting a new time of 2:04:05 on Sunday.

Cherono, who cut 63 seconds off his winning time of 2:05:09 set in 2017, said the weather was perfect for him to set his personal best.

“The weather was good, the wind slow and we had to run faster than last year. I thank God for giving me this talent and I hope to be here once again next year,” Cherono stated after the race.

Ethiopian Mule Wasihu clocked 2:04:36 to finish in second place ahead of compatriot Solomon Deksisa.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele did not finish despite a good start.

-Women’s race-

In the corresponding women’s race, Tadelech Bekele of Ethiopia retained her women’s title after coming home in a time of 2:23:07 ahead of her country mates Shasho Insemu (2:23:13) and Azmera Gebru (2:23:31) as Ethiopia competed a podium sweep.

