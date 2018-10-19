Egerton to host Vasity League semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Egerton University grounds in Njoro will play host to the semi-finals of the inaugural Varsity League on Saturday.

Hosts Egerton play the University of Nairobi in the first semifinal at 12.00pm before top seeds Kenyatta University duel it out against the Catholic University of Eastern Africa at 2.00pm.

Both fixtures are sure to light up the crowd as the quest to be crowned kings of Kenyan varsity rugby reaches its penultimate stage.

-How they qualified-

Kenyatta University finished top of Pool A with a perfect record, starting their campaign with a 23-14 match day one win over the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology before registering a 29-0 victory over the Technical University of Mombasa on match day two.

They would confirm pole position in Pool A with a 27-6 win over Egerton University who finished second in the pool. Egerton had earlier pulled off a 12-11 over the Technical University of Mombasa before confirming semifinal qualification with an 8-5 win over Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The University of Nairobi also registered a 100% record at the close of round robin play in Pool B, starting their campaign with a 27-18 win over the University of Eldoret before posting a 31-0 result against the Technical University of Kenya.

They topped Pool B with a 26-10 dismissal of Catholic University of Eastern Africa who also reached the last four by virtue of previous wins against the Technical University of Kenya (44-14) and the University of Eldoret (23-6).

-Quarters results-

University of Nairobi, Saturday 29 September 2018

Catholic University of Eastern Africa 44 Technical University of Kenya 14

Egerton University 12 Technical University of Mombasa 11

University of Nairobi 27 Universityof Eldoret 18

Kenyatta University 23 Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 14

Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Saturday 6 October 2018

Catholic University of Eastern Africa 23 University of Eldoret 6Egerton University 8 Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 5

Kenyatta University 29 Technical University of Mombasa 0

University of Nairobi 31 Technical University of Kenya 0

Kenyatta University, Saturday 13 October 2018

University of Eldoret 23 Technical University of Kenya 0

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 19 Technical University of Mombasa 18

University of Nairobi 26 Catholic University of Eastern Africa 10

Kenyatta University 27 Egerton University 6

Semifinal Pairings, Saturday 20 October 2018

University of Nairobi vs Egerton University -12.00pm

Kenyatta University vs Catholic University of Eastern Africa -2.00pm