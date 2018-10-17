‘Eldoret Express’ Jepkosgei eyes 2019 comeback

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Olympics silver medalist Janeth Jepkosgei is determined to make a comeback after a two-year layoff, underlining she will be in contention for the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 800m sensation, who has not competed in any event since 2016, has resumed training after taking time out to welcome her first born.

Injury and a long maternity leave took the wind out of Jepkosgei’s sails, but the 35-year-old believes she will be stronger when the new athletics season starts in January.

“I’m in training and my form is back. However, I have no competition now because we are in recess. But watch out for next year. I want to return to the top,” she said in Eldoret.

Jepkosgei, however, will not be returning to her traditional 800m domain, but will be going up a distance to either the 1,500m or the 5,000m.

“I will discuss that with the coach and see which is best for me. But it will not be in the 800m distance. The World Championships in Doha will be an ideal place for me to compete,” she said.

In her absence, Kenya has seen several younger athletes emerge to take up the baton from the former World champion including her training partner Eunice Sum, Winny Chebet and the retired Pamela Jelimo.

Jepkosgei has been steadfast in the fight against doping and says cheats have no place in the sport. However, she wants Athletics Kenya and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to increase their efforts to reach more young runners who are being taken advantage of in terms of doping.

At the same time, Jepkosgei believes more talent will be found if Kenya was to stage its trials and national championships for major competitions away from Nairobi. Athletics Kenya has said it will stage the World Cross Country trials in Eldoret in February.

-By Xhinua-