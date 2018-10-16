Mourinho in hot water for ‘improper’ rant

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 16 – The English FA have charged Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for ‘improper’ remarks he made into a camera after his side’s 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Mourinho came into the game under immense pressure with some newspaper outlets claiming that he would be sacked after the encounter, regardless of the result at Old Trafford.

United were trailing Newcastle 2-0 at half-time but fought back to eventually clinch a 3-2 win in a dramatic turnaround for the hosts.

Mourinho was allegedly caught on camera at the end of the game using some unacceptable language, and has until October 19 to respond to the FA’s charge.

“Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on October 6, 2018,” read an FA statement.

“It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”