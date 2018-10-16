Kipchoge wins Sep Sports Personality award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge was on Tuesday named the StarTimes Sports Personality of the month for September.

Kipchoge got the accolade after setting a new marathon World Record of 2:01:39 on September 16 at the Berlin Marathon, slicing 1 minute 18 seconds from the previous record of 2:02:57 set by Dennis Kimetto in 2014.

In that breathtaking feat, Kipchoge also bettered the world’s best marks for 35 KM and 40KM previously held by Kimetto. The 33-year-old bleeped 1:41:01 at 35KM and 1 hour 55 minutes 32 seconds at 40KM.

Speaking during the ward presentation, StarTimes Kenya Marketing Director, Japheth Akhulia said;

“Eliud has been such an outstanding athlete who displayed resilience and grit to achieve during the month of September. It’s our hope that other sports men and women in this and other disciplines will continue to distinguish themselves to attract the eye of the voting panel as our partnership with SJAK cuts across all sports disciplines apart from football.”

For his achievement, Kipchoge was awarded with a 43-inch StarTimes Digital TV Set, 100,000 shillings in prize money, and a winner’s gong.

The Olympic Marathon champion edged Gladys Cherono who won the women’s race at the Berlin Marathon in a course record of 2 hours 18 minutes 11 seconds. Other nominees were 14-year old Angela Okutoyi who won the Kenya Open Tennis Championship after beating top seed Shufaa Changawa 6-1 7-6.

Fatuma Zarika who defeated Yamileth Mercado to defend her WBC Female Super Bantamweight Title for a second time and Leonard Mugaisi of Homeboyz RFC who led Homeboyz to the National Sevens Circuit title and scored a sudden death try that saw his club win the Christie Sevens.

As a bonus, StarTimes presented a 43-inch Digital TV to the Global Sports Communication camp in Kaptagat after exemplary results from athletes from the athlete management agency.

In addition to Kipchoge, August award winner Beatrice Chepkoech became the first woman to run the 3000 steeplechase in under 8 minutes 50 seconds and 8 minutes 45 seconds by clocking 8 minutes 44.32 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meeting in July.

The sports personality of the month awards is a partnership between pay television Company StarTimes and SJAK to reward all deserving sports personalities on a monthly basis in a bid to bolster the general performance of sport in the country as well as whipping up the enthusiasm of Kenya’s sports men and women in the country.